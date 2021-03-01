Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi has shared photos documenting her journey from pregnancy to childbirth.

Etomi and her hubby, Banky W, welcomed a baby boy a month ago.

In a series of photos shared via her Instagram page on Sunday, February 28, 2021, the movie star showed the different stages of her pregnancy with a story for each photo.

Pic 1: worth the wait. Had to wear a maternity belt because pelvic, back and waist pain wanted to finish me. (2 weeks before) [Instagram/AdesuaEtomi]

Pic 2 : feeling myself after my hospital appointment but also exhausted🤣. (Quarter to drop) [Instagram/AdesuaEtomi]

Pic 3 : 2 days before Zaiah came. A day before my water broke. (7 months into my natural hair journey....Again)[Instagram/AdesuaEtomi]

Pic 4 : Papa staring at Zaiah in amazement. A few minutes after he was born. I was EXHAUSTED. [Instagram/AdesuaEtomi]

Pic 5 : Looking at our boy😍 [Instagram/AdesuaEtomi]

Pic 6 : How it's going🥰🥰[Instagram/AdesuaEtomi]

The couple got married in 2017 and welcomed their first child in 2021.🥰🥰🥰