British singer Adele has refuted claims that she is in a relationship with rapper, Skepta.

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, the singer thanked her fans for tuning into her “Saturday Night Live” appearance and dismissed the claims that she is currently dating Skepta.

"Had the best time on SNL! Thank you to the most wonderful cast, crew, writers, and producers. What a sublime bunch of people you are. Lorne thank you for believing in me! Lindsay my sister for life, Maya my comedy and Mama hero! Plus the so up for it audiences at both the dress rehearsal and live show!" she wrote.

"I did it for the joy of it and I hope you got some from it too! Good luck with the election America I love you so much. Look after each other and go easy on yourselves. Happy Halloween! I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out till next year ♥"

Adele's post is coming barely 24 hours after PEOPLE reported that she was officially dating Skepta.

Adele and Skepta whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga have been friends for years and live in the same neighbourhood. [Instagram/AdeleUniversal] [Instagram/SkeptaGram]

According to the report, the two are officially an item and sources close to the couple say ''things have been heating up."

The 18 times Grammy awards winner and Skepta's relationship began to trend on social media in 2019, months after her marriage to Simon Konecki collapsed.