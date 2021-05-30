RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Adekunle Gold and Simi celebrate daughter as she turns 1

Odion Okonofua

The couple welcomed Adejare in 2020.

Simi and Adekunle Gold's daughter Adejare Kosoko [Instagram/SymplySimi]

Nigerian music stars Adekunle Gold and Simi have celebrated their daughter, Adejare, on her first birthday.

The couple took to their Instagram pages on Sunday, May 30, 2021, where they shared adorable photos of their daughter.

Simi had some really cute words to say to her daughter on the special day.

"Blessed fruit of my womb. Drinker of my milk. Climber of my body. Sleep stopper. Scatterer of my things. Best dancer. Blessing bringer. Lil Miss I-have-a-mind-of-my-own. Overall best in eating paper," Simi said.

"Cheerful Giver even when I don't want. Beauty Queen. My little butterfly. My Child. Omo mi. Ayanfe mi. Onife mi. Love of my life. I love you so much Adejare. So much. You're the best thing in all my life. You make me so proud of myself."

"I would do anything for you. Everything. For you. You will never doubt that no one in the world could possibly love you like I do. Sometimes I will do too much, but it will be because I love you too much."

Happy birthday to Adejare from all of us at Pulse.

