Actress Uche Ogbodo debunks rumours that her baby daddy is a teenager

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

According to the actress, she had dated men who were a lot older than her in the past but they left her heartbroken and lowered her self-esteem.

Pulse Nigeria

"I am pregnant by a man who is a complete man, who is above 25 and then you call him a small boy..you insult me and say that I am older than him, how can I be dating a teenager?" she said.

"Listen, that guy has made me happy and I have no apologies for it. He has made me happy. All the while I was with him, I never cried, like cry, but I know that I have been in relationships with older men, men who are older by 20 years."

"I have dated a guy who is older than me by 20 years because then I used to believe you need a father figure in a relationship, you need someone who can help you, build you, people who can control you."

"I have dated a guy who is 20 years older than me and he never impacted anything in my life. He never did anything for me. Mentally he never. He abused me, he lied to me."

"I have dated a guy who is ten years older than me. It didn't work. I dated a guy who is eight years older than me. I have never dated a guy who I am older than. This is actually the first I tried it.''

The movie star is heavily pregnant for her second child.

She got married to Norway-based football agent, Ato Ubby in 2013.