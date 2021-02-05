Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has shared with all the 'doubting Thomas' all the information they need about her relationship status.

In a post shared via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, February 4, 2021, the movie star said she has a very active sexual life irrespective of what people think about her relationship status.

"Cus I don't post a man does not make me single, it is my relationship, not our relationship. I be getting the D on a steady and it is none of ya all business," she wrote.

Nkechi Blessing says her sexual life is very active as she advises busybodies to back of her relationship. [Instagram/NkechiBlessing]

The movie star's statement may not come as a surprise to many as she is known to be quite vocal and sometimes dramatic.

The last time she caused a major drama on social media was during the fifth season of the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

The actress had threatened to beat up the handler of Nengi's official Instagram page.