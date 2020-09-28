Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has slammed the handler of former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi's Instagram page for attacking her over a comment she made.

On Sunday, September 27, 2020, the actress took to her Instagram page where she congratulated Nengi for her time in the reality TV show.

"Love and Light Beautiful," she wrote.

Nengi's Instagram handler had called out Nkechi Blessing for de-campaigning for the reality TV star [Instablog9ja]

It didn't take long before the handler of the reality TV star's Instagram page reacted to the post by dragging Blessing for calling Nengi names while she was in the house.

"@nkechiblessingsunday But you de-campaigned her at every given point and called her names on that CMC love when all we wanted was a chance to promote Nengi. Nne!! Keep the same energy," the post read.

Nkechi Blessing threatened to beat up the handler of Nengi's Instagram page [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]

In a swift reaction, Blessing called out the handler of the page for being toxic.

"Make una nor transfer aggression come near me ooo, I nor too well like that ooo, I fit find you give you beating ooo, dem never tell you say I be tout? Abi God wan punish you ni? Dear Nengi handler...Then you go provide the clip where I ever talk down on anybody...Aunty or Uncle you dey mad? @nengioffical like you are mad," she wrote.