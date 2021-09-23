RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Nkechi Blessing loses mum

May her soul rest in peace.

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing [Instagram/NkechiBlessing]

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has lost her mother, Gloria Obasi Sunday.

The news about the movie star's mum's death was announced by her partner, Opeyemi Falegan.

"Rest in peace Mrs Gloria Obasi Sunday (Mummy Nkechi) May her gentle soul rest in peace. Really disheartening. Gone too soon, really disheartening and saddens my heart. Accept my condolences," he wrote on his Instagram page Thursday evening.

The movie star is yet to release any statement over the passing of her mother.

She was last seen on social media on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

