Actress Nkechi Blessing loses mum

The news about the movie star's mum's death was announced by her partner, Opeyemi Falegan.

"Rest in peace Mrs Gloria Obasi Sunday (Mummy Nkechi) May her gentle soul rest in peace. Really disheartening. Gone too soon, really disheartening and saddens my heart. Accept my condolences," he wrote on his Instagram page Thursday evening.

May her soul rest in peace.

The movie star is yet to release any statement over the passing of her mother.