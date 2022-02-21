Actress Idia Aisien says a stranger once got her Range Rover

The 'Nneka The Pretty Serpent' star made this known during a chat with media personality Stephanie Coker.

"Two years ago I got a gift from someone I never knew — he was somebody that chatted me on social media. He planned with my followers, friends, and people I knew. I thought it was thoughtful," she said.

According to the American trained journalist, that was the first time she was getting a gift from the opposite gender.

"The point is that I have never gotten anything before even when I had a boyfriend," she said.

Aisien said she had to sell the SUV gift because her family didn't want her accepting gifts from strangers.

Aisien is a professional model, actress and journalist.

She has modeled for many brands, such as BMW, Vogue, LAN Airlines, Black Opal, Nivea, Alice + Olivia, J Brand, Cashhimi, Samantha Pleet, Jovani, Evelyn Lambert, Nikki Angelique, An Alili and Sway Hair Ltd. In Nigeria.