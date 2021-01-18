Nollywood actress Ebube Nwagbo has lost her mother.

The movie star took to her Instagram page in the early hours of Monday, January 18, 2021, where she announced the sad news.

"Nnem Oma...💔💔 Jee Nke Oma...🕊🙏🏽 You Were A FIGHTER!!! You Fought Till U Breathed Ur Last!!! You Held On Through The Pains Becos You Wanted To Live For Us. The Strongest Of Them All!! You Raised A Strong Woman In Me!!" she wrote.

"I Promise To Be Strong For Daddy And My Younger Ones.🙏🏽 Heaven Just Gained An.ngel. I Know You Are Up There In .aven. Charming The Angels With Ur Beautiful Smile And Beautiful Self.."

"We Are Hurt, We Are Broken, But God Kn.s Best. He Gives... Takes. He Decided It Was Time For You To Rest ...Away From T. Pains. He Couldn’t Wait To Have You In His Bossom."

"We Miss And L.e You Mum..You will Live In Foreverrts ForEver!🙏🏽Jee NkeOma C.C.N🕊💔 Jee NkeOma Mama Oluebube 💔💔"

May her gentle soul rest in peace.