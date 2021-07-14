RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Crystal Okoye accuses Chizzy Alichi of making her lose a role over IG post

Odion Okonofua

How a simple birthday shout out on Instagram allegedly caused Crystal Okoye a movie role.

Nollywood movie stars Crystal Okoye and Chizzy Alichi [Instagram/CrystalOkoye] [InstagramChizzyAlichi]

Nollywood actress Crystal Okoye has accused her colleague Chizzy Alichi of making her lose a movie role.

According to Okoye, Alichi made her lose the movie role because she didn't celebrate and post her photo on Instagram on her birthday.

In a video shared via her Instagram page on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, the movie star narrated how she was told to leave the movie set after Alichi noticed they were going to be staring in the same movie.

Okoye said Alichi called the person who contacted them for the job to allegedly inform them that she can't be on the same set with her.

The actress said their rift is traced back to Alichi's birthday.

She explained that she had traveled from Asaba, Delta state, to Ebonyi state to celebrate Alichi's when she got married and she has always celebrated her.

Okoye said Alichi wants to play God with her career and described her as a bully.

Alichi has not released any statement concerning the allegations levelled against her.

