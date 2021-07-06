Actress Bimpe Oyebade says Yomi Fabiyi bullied her for refusing his sexual advances

The actress made this known while reacting to Fabiyi's controversial movie based on the ongoing sexual assault case involving colleague Baba Ijesha and comedian Princess.

While she expressed shock over the actor's decision to release the movie, a follower reminded her of the time he kept on bullying her on social media.

She went on to narrate how the actor almost frustrated her out of the industry with his constant sexual advances and later threats.

"I'm aware, I just decided to always ignore. The major reason is because I didn't make myself available for his sexual needs despite how much he tried but doing this to a child is just too much," she replied.

"Yomi Fabiyi needs to be stopped. Enough is enough. Thank God for his grace, if not I would have given up on this dream because of his constant harassment, bully and threats."