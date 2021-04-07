Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has recounted how she stopped midway during filming, hopped on a plane and travelled back home to have sex with her husband, Fisayo Olagunju .

The movie star shared her marriage escapades via her Instagram page on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

"Chai I had to leave work for just a Day to come get the D*** appointment with Hubby 🏃‍♀️ Now I can go back to work with a full Tank," she wrote.

"I hope my Big sisters don’t see this caption bec they still can’t understand why I even flew back to lag and went back to enugu the next Day 🤣🙂🤣"

Anita and Fisayo recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

The couple got married in 2020.