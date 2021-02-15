Nollywood actress Anita Joseph and her husband Michael Fisayo celebrated their first wedding anniversary over the weekend.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, February 14, 2021, where she shared photos to mark the special day.

"My Favorite man HAPPY ANNIVERSARY 🍸 When your Husband is your best friend and also boyfriend it’s all Bliss ❣️ I’m glad I didn’t listen to Naysayers," she wrote.

"Ours is built on solid Rock nothing .es us. Nothing Breaks us ❤️ Nothing shakes us” Your everything I prayed for and even more. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY my King 🍸🎂"

Anita and Fisayo tied the knot back in 2020.