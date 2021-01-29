Nigerian actor Uche Maduagwu has come out as gay.

The Nollywood actor made this known via his Instagram page on Thursday, January 28, 2021, where he shared a post with a tag "Proudly Gay."

He went on to caption the photo with a message where he wrote about respecting the choices people make about their lives.

"Appreciate others and #share only love we need to respect peoples choices not to judge them so lets practice Jesus kind of love," he wrote.

The actor is the first known celebrity in Nigeria to openly come out as gay.

Maduagwu is a popular actor who became famous for trolling politicians, celebrities, and pastors on social media.