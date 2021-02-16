American actor Michael B. Jordan has gifted his girlfriend Lori Harvey stocks in Hermès as Valentine's day gift.

On Monday, February 15, 2021, the model took to her Instagram Stories where she shared the certificate of the stocks her bae got her for Valentine's Day.

It didn't end there as she shared some snippets from her first Valentine’s Day with Jordan, revealing the 34-year-old actor rented out an aquarium and added romantic touches like rose petals and candles.

Lori Harvey's special Valentine's Day gift [Instagram/LoriHarvey]

“My baby rented one the aquarium so we could do a private tour and see the turtles and then we walked into this,” Harvey posted to her Instagram Story.

Jordan and Harvey confirmed their relationship back in January after months of speculation.

The new celebrity couple first sparked relationship rumours in November 2020, after they were pictured arriving at an Atlanta airport together just before Thanksgiving.

Lori who is the daughter of Hollywood icon and TV host, Steve Harvey has been in some interesting relationships prior to her newfound love.

American actor Michael B. Jordan and his model girlfriend, Lori Harvey [Instagram/MichaelBJordan]

Many cannot in a hurry forget her romance with rapper, Future.

The model was at one point engaged to Dutch soccer player Memphis Depay.

After they called off that engagement, she moved on to Justin Combs (Diddy's son), in 2018.

After a brief romance with Trey Songz, she went on to be romantically linked to her ex-boyfriend's dad, Sean “Diddy” Combs.