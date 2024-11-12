Actor Leonardo DiCaprio turns 50 with star-studded celebration

DiCaprio’s bash reflected a recent trend among Hollywood elites to distance themselves from Sean “Diddy” Combs and his infamous White Parties, known for their debauchery.

DiCaprio, once a prominent member of Diddy’s party circle, has faced questions about his involvement with the controversial mogul. Mr. Combs, currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, faces charges of running a “criminal enterprise” involving sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy—a stark contrast to the tasteful celebration hosted by DiCaprio.

An Emotional Evening Among Hollywood’s Finest

The guest list read like a who’s who of the entertainment industry, with stars such as Tobey Maguire, Emile Hirsch, Edward Norton, Benicio Del Toro, Jamie Foxx, Bill Maher, Chuck Liddell, Chris Rock, Orlando Bloom, Steven Spielberg, Paris Hilton, Katy Perry, Robin Thicke, Cara Delevingne, Dr. Dre, Anderson Paak, Tyga, and Brad Pitt, who attended with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

Adding a family touch, DiCaprio’s 81-year-old father, George, and stepmother, Peggy DiCaprio, made an appearance, sealing the intimate circle of close friends with the enduring bond of family.

Although DiCaprio maintained a low-key demeanour throughout the night, he became visibly emotional when music legend Stevie Wonder performed a heartfelt rendition of Happy Birthday.