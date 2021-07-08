Actor Gideon Okeke welcomes 2nd child with wife

The movie star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, July 8, 2021, where he announced the big news.

"MAMA BEAR...DERA! Cheers to the Custodian of My Legacy. Cheers to the nurturer of My seeds. Cheers to My Love assignment. Wherever one is headed, the destination is as good as the person you’re riding shotgun with," he wrote.

"God has blessed Me by You. I’m humbled as we welcome: AUGUST ‘KAOBI OKEKE. Thank You DERA. Welcome BACK!!! 🖤💋 But this country nor fit You at All Very very At all at All O. But we Move."

Congratulations to the Okekes from all of us at Pulse.

This is Okeke's second child with Dera.

Pulse Nigeria

The reality TV star welcomed his first child with his former partner in 2016.