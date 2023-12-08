ADVERTISEMENT
Here's why actor Bolanle Ninalowo left his life as a banker

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Maka took a leap of faith leaving his 9-5 to venture into acting, that's for sure.

Did you know that your fave used to work in banking? [Instagram/iamnino_b]
Speaking on the TVC segment, Seven of Seven, the actor explained his reason for the switch, stressing that he left the bank to find his identity and true calling. Banking was not doing it for him at the time so he left and came back home.

He began, "Working in a bank in America was something that I had to do after school but switching was something I had to do in pursuit of my self discovery and what I wanted to be in life. You know I couldn't settle for that nine to five lifestyle, I wanted to find and create myself."

Nino B was determined to find his real path and he found it. He is now a very notable actor in the Nollywood scene [Instagram/Iamnini_b]
When asked to give advise to people looking to make the same switch he did, the actor comically exclaimed "Ah" before saying, "you have to have some balls, ah you have to stay determined. With that, you can achieve anything you set your mind to. My entire family lives there. I have friends there and I grew up there. So it's not like I went to America to work. I was raised in America, in Chicago to be precise. So sometimes I go back to connect."

Similarly, Nigerian singer Mayorkun also once thought that he had a career in the banking industry. In his case, he took a step back after he was turned into an errand boy at the bank he worked, despite having the qualifications in the field.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

