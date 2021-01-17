Nigerian singer Alexander Abolore Adegbola Akande also known as 9ice turned 41 on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

To mark the special day, his wife, Sunkanmi Akande to her Instagram page where she showered prayers on him.

"Happy Birthday Sugs 🎉🎉🎉 May this new season bring you the wisdom, knowledge, and understanding to be the best version of yourself that I strongly believe and know you can be," she wrote.

"The joy of the Lord shall be your strength. May God watch over you and everything that concerns you. May He keep you as the apple of His eyes, and shield you from all evil. This new year, I hide your life with Christ."

"You will increase on every side. Lines shall fall upon you in pleasant places, your lot shall be secured in Jesus name. Lack and insufficiency will not be your portion. May the Lord shower you with His unfailing mercy, unchanging grace, and unlimited favour. May you move from glory to glory in Jesus name. We love you Daddy Mich @9iceofficial."

