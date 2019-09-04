Burna Boy’s tweets on xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa has seven important points that you should know.

Four months after leaving his social media handles to his management team, Burna Boy resumed tweeting for just one hour.

Taking over his tweets, Burna Boy explained how he was a victim of a xenophobic attack, why he has refused to go to South Africa in the last two years and his grouse with South African rapper, AKA.

Here are the seven things Burna Boy said that you should know

1. Personal xenophobic experience in South Africa

Ok. I have been away from social media personally until today. Ordinarily, at a time like this, I should come here and say something to try and calm the situation because my Dream has always been to Unite AFRICA and make us realise that Together we will Literally rule the world…

But Today After watching the Killing of my people in South Africa the same way we have all watched it happen a few times in the past. FUCK ALL THAT! I personally have had my own xenophobic experiences at the hands of South Africans and because of that.....

2. Refusal to visit South Africa for 2 years

I have not set foot in SA since 2017. And I will NOT EVER go to South Africa again for any reason until the SOUTH AFRICAN government wakes the fuck up and really performs A miracle because I don’t know how they can even possibly fix this.

3. Full-blown beef with AKA

And @akaworldwide I knew you was retarded but I didn’t know it had gotten this bad. Next time I see you you better have a big security bro, On Gambos Grave ur gunna need it.

4. Threatens M.I. Abaga

And @MI_Abaga it’s Fuck @akaworldwide from now on. And if you down with him, it’s Fuck you too. I respect you too much, please Don’t throw my respect out the window cuz I swear you will fly out with it.

5. Not all South Africans are bad

Lemme also say that there are some South Africans who are Amazing, Progressive AFRICAN people and I will forever Love them like I Love myself. But they are not many at all.

6. Someone needs to take charge

This goes against everything I stand 4, but at what point do we take action? I understand that years of Oppression has confused South Africans to the point where they see the pple who came to their defence during their Oppression as their Enemies and then worship their oppressors…

7. Advice to Nigerians

And to my Brothers and sisters I am not encouraging any Violence or anything but please PLEASE Protect and Defend yourselves at all times, it may not seem like it but there’s always a way. God bless AFRICA.

Burna Boy also stated that the attacks goes against everything he stands for while appealing to Nigerians in South Africa to continue to protect themselves without causing chaos.