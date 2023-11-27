5 facts you should know about national treasure MI Abaga

Here are five facts you may not know about the rapper.

He's very shy

He may exude confident energy, but did you know he's actually a very shy person? Not only is he shy, he is also introverted. Like many of us, his crazy and funny sides step out when he's around friends, family and people he's generally comfortable around.

Interestingly, he has said that the times he tried to be funny on twitter, he landed in trouble in the court of public opinion. So he may not be funny to Nigerians, but to his close ones he's definitely a riot.

He has tried finding love through dating apps

To find love is not easy and we all know that, but did you know MI actually tried using dating apps? Yup! Before he found his wife, Eniola Mafe, through a mutual friend, he had attempted to find a girlfriend through dating apps but it did not work out. Why? Well, he couldn't find his ideal woman there.

He once had eight carryovers in university

Bet you didn't know that, huh? MI attempted to study quantity surveying in a Nigerian university but was faced with academic challenges. At home, he was so focused on his music that he completely failed his first year, ending up with eight carryovers. He initially wanted to study Architecture but didn't have grades high enough, so he was left with quantity surveying.

He loves women with natural hair and afros

This rapper is a lover of an African woman's crowning glory, her hair! More specifically, afros. When he was younger, he had a thing for ladies with afro hairstyles and that didn't change over time. What a stroke of luck that his wife had an afro when he first met her.

His musical career started in church

Like many of our favourite artists, MI honed his musical skills in the church and was good at it too. He started off by disturbing his friends, turning them into his band members then they'd rehearse gospel songs and present it to the congregation.

His pastor parents encouraged his rapping talent