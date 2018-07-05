Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

5 celebrities who started out as child stars

Pulse List 5 celebrities who started out as child stars

Here are five celebrities who where child stars and are still making things happen.

  • Published:
Williams Uchemba play

Williams Uchemba

(Instagram/WilliamsUchemba)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The best thing that can ever happen to any celebrity is having the opportunity to recognise their talent early and actually make big use of it.

Over the years we have had a number of these celebrities who started off as child stars and we were all amazed at such talents at an early age. These celebrities didn't slow down, they continued to excel and have become the grown-up celebrities we all know today.

We will be bringing to you guys five celebrities who started off as child stars and have remained relevant in the entertainment industry.

1. William Uchemba

Williams Uchemba play

Williams Uchemba

(Instagram/WilliamsUchemba)

 

William Uchemba is probably the most popular child star to have come out of Nollywood in the 90s. He was the child star everyone wanted to see and have in their movies. Williams Uchemba acting prowess was undeniable, he could make a sad scene from a movie make you actually cry.

William Uchemba play

William Uchemba

(Instagram/WilliamUchemba)

 

After a while, not so much was heard from him as he went missing in action for some years. However, about two years ago, Williams stormed social media looking like a bag of dollars. He had evolved and become this dashing young man. Even though he hasn't been seen in movies, he has been able to win the hearts of many fans with his funny skits on Instagram.

2. Denrele Edun

Denrele Edun was also present at Yemi Alade's birthday party play

Denrele Edun was also present at Yemi Alade's birthday party

(Instagram/YemiAlade)

 

Just in case you thought Denrele Edun is one of those celebrities who started out a few years again then let's break it down for you. Denrele Edun actually started off as a child star in the 90s in the then-popular NTA children's programme 'Kiddies Vision 101.' He was one of the child actors from that program.

Denrele Edun throw back photo play

Denrele Edun throw back photo

(NairaLandForum)

 

He didn't stop there, it kind of propelled him to the famous Denrele we all know now. From starring in the popular campus drama in the early 2000s 'Twilight Zone' we all knew this guy wasn't going to stop. Today Denrele has host uncountable numbers of shows on different TV networks. He is seen as one of the most influential celebrities in the country at the moment.

ALSO READ: Williams Uchemba gets a new crib

3. Benita Okojie

play

 

If you are a 1990s kid then you cant forget how one little girl, Benita Okojie shocked the nation with her amazing voice when she dropped the famous song 'Osemudiamen.' We were blown away by the talent a child at that age possessed, as she continued to make waves.

Benita Okojie play

Benita Okojie

(DailyGossip)

 

Benita Okojie kind of took a break from the stardom and went on to finish her university education. Even though she still sings, we still haven't forgotten Benita from the 90s. She today married and blessed with a child.

4. Sharon Ezeamaka

play

 

We practically watched Sharon Ezeamaka rise to stardom from a very little age. She was noticeable because of her talent and also  the chubby baby look which worked for her. We can't forget her role in the now rested drama series 'Dear Mother' where she played the very inquisitive daughter for years.

Sharon Ezeamaka play

Sharon Ezeamaka

(Youtube)

 

Today Sharon has grown into this beautiful young woman with all the curves in the right places and her acting game has even gotten better with age. This we all saw when she was cast for the popular MTV Base series 'Shuga.' Sharon is one child star that we love her story and will continue to watch closely.

5. Olumide Owuru

Olumide Owuru play

Olumide Owuru

 

Olumide Owuru is the newest member of this category of celebrities who broke into fame in childhood. Little or nothing was known about Olumide until we saw him the comedy series 'The Johnsons' where he played the role of 'Tari' the more than overzealous son of Mr Johnson.

Olumide Oworu play

Olumide Oworu

(Glamsquad Magazine)

 

Olumide got to show the world his talent and since then he has become a regular face in some movies and TV series. Most popular is his flawless role in MTV Base's 'Shuga' where he played the role of a teenager born with the HIV virus.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 D'banj Singer thanks everyone for their support as he mourns his sonbullet
2 Genevieve Nnaji Nigerian actress had ‘enough booze’ during her first...bullet
3 Photo Of The Day Mercy Johnson's daughters are here to slaybullet

Related Articles

Williams Uchemba Actor gets a new crib!
Music Benita - 'Owase'
Pulse List 2016 Top 10 celebrity weddings of the year
Benita Okojie Lovely pictures from singer’s Dubai honeymoon
Benita Okojie Gospel singer mourns death of father
Timaya Singer shares photos of his mansion for the 1st time
Denrele Edun Popular media star featured in GQ France talking gender identity
Benita Okojie Former child star gives birth to a baby boy
Denrele Edun Check out the VJ's eccentric birthday photos
Pulse List How your favourite celebrities reacted to Nigeria's performance at the World Cup

Celebrities

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and husband, Mathew Ekeinde on their wedding day
#ThrowBackThursday 5 popular celebrity marriages of the 90s and 2000s
Juliet Mgborukwe
Juliet Mgborukwe Actress set to divorce husband over alleged domestic violence
Naeto C and wife, Nicole Chikwe
Naeto C Rapper scores hat-trick as he is expecting baby number 3 with wife
Here's what Femi Kuti discussed with President Macron
Femi Kuti Here's what Afrobeat singer discussed with President Macron at Afrikan Shrine