Benita Okojie :  Childhood star gives birth to a baby boy

Benita Okojie has announced that she has given birth to a bouncing baby boy.

  • Published:
(Instagram/BenitaOkojie)
The singer took to her Instagram page on Monday, October 23, 2017, where she posted the picture of her newborn baby with her husband. She captioned the photo with a number of hashtags

"#McM #JesusDidIt #OlowoGbogboro #BabyADaddyA #MyHeart #ImInLove #IssaHealthyBabyBoy #Owase"

A post shared by Mrs A (@benitaokojie) on

Benita Okojie back in November 2016, got married to her heartthrob, Olawale Adeyina in the presence of family and friends.

ALSO READ: Lovely pictures from Benita Okojie's honeymoon

Sadly in February 2017, she announced the passing away of her father on her Instagram account where she paid a very emotional tribute to him.

(Instagram)

 

"My hero and father has gone to be with Jesus. He made such great impact in my life and in the lives of so many people. I'm eternally grateful to God that you walked me down the aisle. Quizzed my then boyfriend like every father would , gave your consent and enjoyed that day and many other months with us.

"I love you with all my heart. Thank you for believing in us (your children) and seeing to it that we all followed our passion. Thank you for your legacy. No more tears anymore. Now its celebration. You will be celebrated for life.

"Mummy misses you like crazy but she knows you're with Jesus. You remain in our hearts forever. THANK YOU, OBU SIR!! Jesus is coming soon so I know we will see in heaven soon.

"Till then, rest with Jesus Baba Benita."

(Instagram)

 

Benita Okojie gained stardom in the late 90s as a child star with her hit gospel songs like "Osemudiamen"

Congratulations Benita!

