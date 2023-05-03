3 international celebrities you didn’t know were Nigerians

It is no secret that Nigerians can be found in virtually every corner of the world.

Many of the biggest names in the entertainment industry on an international level are Nigerians, which is quite impressive. The likes of Chiwetel Ejiofor, David Oyelowo, Skepta, Wale, Seal, Sade Adu, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Carmen Ejogo and others.

As a nation, we are incredibly proud of their achievements and progress and boldly declare, "Nigeria to the world!"

You may not know them yet, but be sure to stick around because that's about to change. That being said, here are four international celebrities of Nigerian descent:

1) Cynthia Erivo

Erivo is an actress, singer, and songwriter who has become a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. She was born on January 8, 1987, in Stockwell, London, to Nigerian parents who migrated to the UK.

Erivo started her career on stage, dazzling audiences with her performances in musicals such as "The Color Purple" and "Sister Act." She even won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her outstanding portrayal of Celie in the Broadway revival of "The Color Purple."

In addition, she also won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album for her work on the cast recording.

In 2019, Erivo played the role of Harriet Tubman in the biographical film "Harriet," for which she got nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress. She also received two Golden Globe nominations for her work on the film, including Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama.

Aside from her acting career, Erivo is also a talented singer and songwriter. A multi-talented Nigerian Queen indeed!

2) Nonso Anozie

Nonso Anozie, a British actor of Igbo descent, caught the attention of fans worldwide with his memorable portrayal of "Xaro Xhoan Daxos" in the popular television series "Game of Thrones."

Anozie's acting talent is undeniable, and his range is impressive. He has shown outstanding performances in movies such as "Think Tank", "RocknRolla" and "Frank Mace" in Joe Wright's "Atonement." In 2008, he landed the lead role in "Cass," a British crime drama film that recreated the life of Cass Pennant.

He also played a supporting role in the BBC TV three-part 2003 Iraq War drama, "Occupation," where he portrayed a US Marine turned private military contractor.

Anozie's versatility has been recognized in the industry, and he has gained critical acclaim for his work. His powerful presence on screen has earned him a growing fan base, and he continues to impress with roles in hit series like "Dracula."

As an Igbo man, Anozie represents his heritage well and we can’t be more proud to see our own on the big screen.

3) Jidenna

Jidenna Theodore Mobisson, popularly known as Jidenna, is a talented singer, songwriter, and rapper. He was born in the United States in 1985 to a Nigerian father and an American mother. His Igbo heritage is an essential part of his identity and is reflected in his name, which means "embrace the father."

Jidenna is our very own classic man and rightly so as his fashion sense is undoubtedly one of the most unique and impressive things about him. He often dons sharp suits with vibrant colours and bold patterns, making him stand out from the crowd.

His style has become so influential that he even started his own fashion movement called "The Fear & Fancy Movement."

His breakout hit "Classic Man" was released in 2015 and became a national favourite. The song's smooth blend of hip-hop, soul, and funk, coupled with Jidenna's impeccable style, made him a household name. He continued to release hit songs such as "Long Live the Chief" and "Bambi," showcasing his versatility as a musician.

Honourable mention: Hakeem Kae-Kazim

This multi-talented British-Nigerian actor has made his mark in the movie industry both locally and internationally. Born in the city of Lagos, Nigeria, Kae-Kazim pursued his dream of becoming an actor in the UK, where he has starred in several Hollywood movies and TV shows.

You might recognize Kae-Kazim from his performances in notable Hollywood films like "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End," and "Hotel Rwanda," where he played the role of "George Rutaganda."

You might be surprised to know that he has also acted in several Nigerian movies like "Last Flight to Abuja" and "Anikulapo".

