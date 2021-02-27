Nigerian music icon, 2Baba Idibia has shaded Apostle Johnson Suleman over his statement about 'money-making through speaking in tongues' during a sermon.

In a now-viral video, Suleman revealed that he prayed for the pandemic caused by covid-19 not to end and also laughed off the notion that he acquired a money-making machine.

The music star took to his Instagram page where he slammed the pastor over his comments during the now controversial sermon.

"Pastor tell em congregation say them accuse am say he get machine wen dey print money...say na speaking in tongues dey bring money. The congregation dey clap. Dem nor know say na dem be the machine wen dey print the money," he said.

"I weak. Abeg make nobody come to me with em religious arrogance. All of us go find our way go heaven."

Idibia's comments are coming on the heels of Suleman's controversial sermon.

Apostle Johnson Suleman had during a service revealed that he prayed for the pandemic not to end [Instagram/ApostleJohnsonSuleman]

“In COVID (pandemic) I bought a jet; the third one. I have three. I was praying for COVID-19 not to end because I was resting. While people were complaining, my wife asked, ‘Can life be this sweet?’ Am I talking to somebody here?," Suleman said.

“No stress. I read on the Internet that there’s a rumour going around that I have a machine that prints money. I like that rumour. They say, ‘he should be investigated. He has a machine that prints money.

“Somebody asked if it’s true and I said it is true. They said, ‘It’s risky o’. I said I didn’t know it’s risky because I already bought the machine. When you speak in tongues, you’re printing money.”

