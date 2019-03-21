2Face Idibia receives award of Fellow of the School of Music at Obafemi Awolowo University

The event took place on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Obafemi Awolowo University. He becomes the pioneer recipient of the award which was presented to him at the department's 1st public lecture and fellowship award.

"Being the torch-bearer for the new pop movement is a role I do not take lightly. And I am honored to have been found worthy of such noble albeit enormous responsibility." 2Face Idibia said as he received the award.

At the well-attended event where he was also a guest lecturer, the music icon who has stayed relevant in the Afro-pop scene for 2 decades presented a paper on the topic "2 decades of Afro-pop in Nigeria: The perspective of 2Baba". 2Face Idibia's public lecture and award ceremony was immediately followed by a 1hour energetic and electric performance, in the Oduduwa hall which was filled to capacity.

This is not the first time 2Face Idibia will be getting special recognition from a higher institution. In 2016, the music icon was honoured at Igbinedion University with his wife, Annie Idibia.

2Face Idibia conferred with honorary degree at Igbinedion University

Back in 2016, 2Face Idibia was honoured with a Master of Arts in Music degree from Igbinedion University, Okada. 2Face along with his wife, Annie arrived Benin Kingdom Monday, May 9, 2016, and paid a courtesy visit to the Esama of Benin Kingdom, Sir G.O Igbinedion.

At the award ceremony where friends, fans, staff, and students of the institution who came to celebrate one of the countries biggest music export. The music icon couldn't hide his joy and had his wife, Annie by his side as he was presented with the award.