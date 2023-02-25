2023 Elections: Falz, others allegedly assaulted at their polling units

Based on the information that we received, thugs attacked the singer and other voters in Ikate, Lagos. It's been claimed that the singer's phone was stolen.

He wrote: “FALZ and other voters have just been attacked and his phone has been stolen at Ikate Lekki. The ballot papers are being torn apart and scattered by the area boys there, they saw the support for Labour Party and couldn’t take it!! Emergency services needed right away!!! Update: Voters that live close by have gone back into their homes for safety, they are still seizing people’s phones.”

In a separate Instagram story, the singer stated that he had recovered his phone.