2023 Elections: Falz, others allegedly assaulted at their polling units

Babatunde Lawal

The singer was also reported to have lost his phone.

Falz [Instagram/ @falzthebahdguy]
Falz, a well-known stage name for Nigerian artist Folarin Falana, reportedly suffered an assault at his voting location.

Based on the information that we received, thugs attacked the singer and other voters in Ikate, Lagos. It's been claimed that the singer's phone was stolen.

According to a rumour going around, the local boys are tearing apart and scattering the ballot papers.

According to reports, the rapper's phone was taken along with that of other voters who were instructed to leave the polls.

Social media personality, Pamilerin had earlier reported that Falz was attacked and his phone went missing after his polling unit was under an attack by thugs.

He wrote: “FALZ and other voters have just been attacked and his phone has been stolen at Ikate Lekki. The ballot papers are being torn apart and scattered by the area boys there, they saw the support for Labour Party and couldn’t take it!! Emergency services needed right away!!! Update: Voters that live close by have gone back into their homes for safety, they are still seizing people’s phones.”

In a separate Instagram story, the singer stated that he had recovered his phone.

Falz's story
