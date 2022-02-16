RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment

Afrobeats hall of fame induction ceremony slated for February 26, 2022

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Estilo Davida, a ground-breaking Nigerian lifestyle, tourism and hospitality consultancy firm announces the Afrobeats Hall of Fame (ABHF) Induction Ceremony — the first of its kind in Africa — created to pay homage and honour African achievements in music.

This epoch-making induction ceremony to honour the artistry and the contributions made by those who have played major roles in the dissemination and creation of the art of African music — scheduled for February 26, 2022, at The Amore Garden, off freedom way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos — will showcase the African pride of the entertainment industry in celebration of the historic and cultural significance of African music.

