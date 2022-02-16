This epoch-making induction ceremony to honour the artistry and the contributions made by those who have played major roles in the dissemination and creation of the art of African music — scheduled for February 26, 2022, at The Amore Garden, off freedom way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos — will showcase the African pride of the entertainment industry in celebration of the historic and cultural significance of African music.
Afrobeats hall of fame induction ceremony slated for February 26, 2022
Estilo Davida, a ground-breaking Nigerian lifestyle, tourism and hospitality consultancy firm announces the Afrobeats Hall of Fame (ABHF) Induction Ceremony — the first of its kind in Africa — created to pay homage and honour African achievements in music.
