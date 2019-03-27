Akeredolu made the description in Akure during a courtesy visit by Political Science and International Relations students of Landmark University, Omu-aran, Kwara state.

He said that universities education should be enough to put any student in good stead for a better future.

Universities should allow everyone to come and contribute to building a stronger Nigeria.

How else will you know how to manage yourself without doing so from the university,

To me, the university is where you groom people. Lecturers should take students along and sow seeds of nationalism in them.

The governor further advised university managements nationwide to encourage students to write on issues that have bearing on Nigeria.

The time to redress our differences as a country and come together as one is now. What is happening today is not acceptable and that is why we are yet to build a nation, he said.

Earlier, Solomon Adedire, the leader of the team, commended the Akeredolu-led administration for the renovation of dilapidated primary schools in the state with modern toilet facilities and perimeter fencing for enhanced security.

In the course of our excursion, which took us round the state capital, we saw your laudable efforts in most of these schools.

The choice of Ondo State for this particular excursion is based on the states love for education development through various means.

It is truly a centre of excellence in terms of education, he said.