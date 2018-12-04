Pulse.ng logo
JAMB says 2019 UTME form will be available for sale in January

JAMB changed the plan to sell 2019 UTME registration forms in December because the Federal Government reduced the registration fee to N3500.

NUC wants to make ICT training compulsory for university undergraduates play UTME Candidates (Daily Post)

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that the registration form for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) would be available for sale in January 2019.

The Board's Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin said this in Lagos in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, December 4, 2018.

Earlier, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that registration for the 2019 Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination would begin in December

Explaining why the sales of the registration form was postponed, Benjamin said that JAMB changed the plan to sell forms in December after the Federal Government’s reduced the registration fee.

How to prepare for 2019 UTME play

Candidates writing UTME at a CBT centre

(PM news)

ALSO READ: Lecturers react to government's no-work-no-pay policy

He said, ''the attention of the board has been drawn to information going round in some social media that JAMB has already begun the sale of forms for  UTME.

“We are not commencing the sale of the forms until January 2019, and the window period will be for six weeks

“Prospective candidates should note this period in order not to fall prey to fraudsters,’’.

You will also recall that on Wednesday, November 28, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari approved a reduction in the cost of the Unified Tertiary Examination and Matriculation Examination (UTME) form to N3500.

According to JAMB, the fee was reduced to in order to alleviate the burden of the cost of the examination on parents.

