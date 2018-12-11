ASUU strike continues, as ASUP strike begins on Wednesday

news

For the fifth time, the meeting between the Federal Government representatives and the leaders of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off ASUU strike ended without any resolution.

The union and the government on Monday, December 10, 2018, had another meeting held at the Ministry of Labour but could not resolve their differences.

Speaking after the meeting, the Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige, reportedly said the federal government is taking all necessary steps to address the union’s demands.

Ngige said ''the federal government is taking all necessary steps to address ASUU’s demands.

''We agreed that by Wednesday, that list will be cross-checked with the Presidential Initiative of Continuous Auditing to find out really whether those universities are places where they have to visit and pay the outstanding lecturers there. So, the office reports back to us on Wednesday,”

However, the Federal Government has fixed another meeting for Monday, December 17, 2018.

Speaking about the adjournment of the meeting, ASUU chairman, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, said the union will await the next adjournment date to see how far the federal government will deliver on its promises.

''We have promises made on the part of the government and we shall await report on all the issues for which they have made promises”, he said.

ASUU strike started on Monday, November 5, 2018, following the union's National Executive Committee meeting at the Federal University of Technology, Akure on Sunday, November 4, 2018.

Polytechnic lecturers begin a strike on Wednesday, December 12, 2018

Meanwhile, the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) is set to begin an indefinite strike on Wednesday, December 12, 2018.

ASUP President, Comrade Usman Yusuf Dutse while addressing journalists in Kaduna said the strike became necessary because federal government the failure failed to fulfil the union’s demands overtime.

Dutse in an interview with Premium Times recently said the federal government has failed to meet the demands of the polytechnic lecturers.

He added that the strike would be ''total and indefinite.''