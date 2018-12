news

Another meeting between the Federal Government and leaders of the Academic Staff Union of Universities ended without any resolution to call off the strike on Monday, December 10, 2018.

The meeting which held at the Federal Ministry of Labour was called by the government in order to find a lasting solution to the ongoing strike by public universities lecturers across the country.

However, the meeting ended without any resolution as the Federal Government fixed another meeting for Monday, December 17, 2018.

Details later..