Nigerian students in public tertiary institutions may have to stay at home longer than they expected as another meeting between the government and lecturers over ASUU strike ended without any resolution.

On Monday, November 26, 2018, the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had a meeting to resolve their agreement in order to suspend the lecturers' strike.

However, the meeting that reportedly started at about 5 p.m. at the Federal Ministry of Education ended in another deadlock.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, the National President of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi said the lecturers' meeting with the Federal Government would continue at a later date.

“All I can say for now is that negotiation continues and the meeting has been adjourned to a later date,” he said.

ASUU president gives conditions to suspend strike

Before the meeting, Ogunyemi had stated two conditions the government had to meet before the union could suspend the ongoing strike in an interview with Premium Times

The union's president said one of the conditions for the suspension of the strike is the ''full implementation of the Memorandum of Action (MoA) the two parties willingly signed in October 2017.

He said, ''the MoA must be implemented fully before we can even talk of suspension of the strike. If they implement the outstanding issues in the MoA fully and change the leadership of the negotiating team, then we can go back to the negotiation''.

Recall that the first meeting between the lecturers and the government on Thursday, November 15, 2018, ended in deadlock as both parties failed to reach an agreement to call off the strike.

ASUU strike started on Monday, November 5, 2018, following the union's National Executive Committee meeting at the Federal University of Technology, Akure on Sunday, November 4, 2018.