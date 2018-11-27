Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

ASUU strike continues as FG fails to reach agreement with lecturers

ASUU strike continues as FG fails to reach agreement with lecturers again

The Federal Government and the lecturers failed to reach an agreement at the meeting held on Monday, November 26, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
ASUU's delegation meet FG's delegation on industrial strike play

ASUU's delegation meet FG's delegation on industrial strike

(Azeezat Adedigba/Premium Times)

Nigerian students in public tertiary institutions may have to stay at home longer than they expected as another meeting between the government and lecturers over ASUU strike ended without any resolution.

On Monday, November 26, 2018, the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had a meeting to resolve their agreement in order to suspend the lecturers' strike.

However, the meeting that reportedly started at about 5 p.m. at the Federal Ministry of Education ended in another deadlock.

ASUU strike play

ASUU strike

(Vanguard)

 

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, the National President of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi said the lecturers' meeting with the Federal Government would continue at a later date.

“All I can say for now is that negotiation continues and the meeting has been adjourned to a later date,” he said.

ASUU president gives conditions to suspend strike

Before the meeting, Ogunyemi had stated two conditions the government had to meet before the union could suspend the ongoing strike in an interview with Premium Times

The union's president said one of the conditions for the suspension of the strike is the ''full implementation of the Memorandum of Action (MoA) the two parties willingly signed in October 2017.

ALSO READ: All the times ASUU has gone on strike since 1999

He said, ''the MoA must be implemented fully before we can even talk of suspension of the strike. If they implement the outstanding issues in the MoA fully and change the leadership of the negotiating team, then we can go back to the negotiation''.

Recall that the first meeting between the lecturers and the government on Thursday, November 15, 2018, ended in deadlock as both parties failed to reach an agreement to call off the strike.

ASUU strike started on Monday, November 5, 2018, following the union's National Executive Committee meeting at the Federal University of Technology, Akure on Sunday, November 4, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Career and Money writer at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 ASUU to hold another meeting with FG as strike enters week 4bullet
2 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet
3 ASUU president gives conditions to suspend strikebullet

Related Articles

ASUU to hold another meeting with FG as strike enters week 4
ASUU strike to continue until FG meets lecturers' demands
Ex-student's LASU certificate used to sell suya
ASUU Strike: FG resolve to resume talks next week
Loose Talk Podcast Episode 145- I Trust Myself
Students urge FG to stop treating education with levity as ASUU strike goes on
ASUN Graduate slumps and dies moments after collecting NYSC call-up letter
NANS to protest over ongoing strike as ASUU and FG set to talk
ASUU president gives conditions to suspend strike

Student Pulse

Why you should take a job that offers you N70k after NYSC
3 things people get wrong about getting jobs in Nigeria
Here are 5 perfect jobs for you if you're an introvert
Here are 5 perfect jobs for you if you're an introvert
These Nigerians invent a machine that washes and mashes bitter leaves
These Nigerians have invented a machine that washes and mashes bitter leaves
FUTA
FUTA produces 206 first class graduates as 4800 students graduate
X
Advertisement