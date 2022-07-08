RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

WordPress Hosting discounted by Web4Africa

Web4Africa is offering a limited-time 20% discount off its WordPress Hosting services for new orders. The offer also includes a free .blog, or .africa domain name for the first year of registration.

The offer is part of the company's 20th Anniversary celebration.

WordPress hosting is a type of web hosting that is specifically designed for WordPress websites. It typically includes features and tools that make it easy to set up and manage a WordPress website, such as one-click installs and automatic updates.

A few factors matter when choosing a web host for WordPress.

Price is one of the most important factors to consider when choosing a WordPress host. Web4Africa offers some of the best prices even before the promotional offer.

Another essential factor to consider is performance. WordPress hosts vary in terms of the speed and reliability of their servers. In addition, some hosts offer managed WordPress hosting, which includes extra features and services specifically designed to improve the performance of WordPress websites.

Web4Africa offers this service on highly optimized servers that deliver the best performance possible.

When choosing a WordPress host, you'll also want to consider its features. Some standard features include one-click installs, automatic updates, and security features like malware scanning and regular backups.

Web4Africa offers all the industry features, including LiteSpeed web server software on servers that run on fast enterprise SSD.

Finally, you'll want to consider the customer support offered by your WordPress host. Web4Africa offers customer support via phone, live chat, or email.

Established in 2002, Web4Africa is a leading Web Hosting services provider offering WordPress Hosting, Web Hosting, Virtual Servers, Domain Names, SSL Certificates and related services to clients worldwide.

You can find Web4Africa at web4africa.com

