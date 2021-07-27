How to host a website in Nigeria with Web4Africa

It is very important to make the right choice when having a website that targets residents of Nigeria. There are hundreds or thousands of providers in Nigeria alone, but not all are created equal. Established in 2002, Web4Africa stands tall and offers a professional web hosting service, backed by high quality technical support.

Before buying web hosting

You need a hosting provider that is backed by years of experience and technical expertise.

Web4Africa offers a wide range of web hosting solutions that you can choose from. From the regular shared hosting to the high-end dedicated server hosting, there is something for every budget.

How to Buy Hosting in Nigeria

The few steps to go through when buying hosting are listed below: Every serious website starts with a domain name. You would need to decide on the type of domain name you wish to use for your website before moving to the next step of buying a web hosting account.

Web4Africa offers .ng domains and hundreds of other types of domain names. It is best to choose based on your use-case and budget. You may register the domain name before or during the processing of buying web hosting.

2. Make the

The web hosting service you settle for should be determined by the size of your website and the expected traffic.

Shared Hosting tend to be more budget friendly if you are just starting out. Web4Africa offers 4 plans and flexible payment cycles: monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, annual, biennial and triennial. The service also comes with hundreds of easy-to-install scripts like WordPress. Drupal, OSCommerce, OpenCart, Joomla etc.

Virtual Server Hosting is the more advanced option for those with much higher requirements and the skills to manage a hosting server. It offers more exclusive hosting server resources and more privacy.

For those at the very top of the chain like extremely busy e-commerce platforms or news websites, a dedicated hosting server is more suitable.

3. Order and

The easiest part is the ordering part that can be done in a few minutes. You can simply browse to the page and within a few easy clicks and keyboard strikes, you would be presented with an invoice that you can settle via several methods.

Web4Africa accepts payment via all Mastercard, Visa, Verve issued within Nigeria or anywhere in the world. You may also pay via mobile money methods like USSD schemes or instant internet banking transfer.

Payment via online wallets like PayPal, Bitcoin or Perfect Money is also possible.

All things being equal, your hosting account is setup instantly after a successful payment and the login instructions are delivered by email.

4. Setup or uplo

Once you have accessed the login details, you are ready to setup a website.

If your website was designed on a computer using a web design software like Dreamweaver, you may then upload your website files via an FTP application like FileZilla. If it is a simple static website, uploading all the files is all you need to have the functioning website.

A dynamic website would require some additional steps for setting up the database(s) required for the website to function. This can be done easily from the hosting control panel.

Where you choose to go a more modern route by making using of scripts, Web4Africa offers an auto-installer with hundreds of scripts across different categories. The categories include blogs, microblogs, discussion forums, portals, content management systems, image galleries, wikis, social networks, ad management, calendars, email marketing, gaming, polls/analytics, project management, e-commerce, ERP, customer support and many more.

You simply need to choose the most appropriate script, from the hosting control panel. With a few clicks, the script would be installed, and you would then need to customize it heavily to be more suited to your business needs.

