Ultimus Holdings Limited wins the 2021 NIVA Awards for touching lives through business

Ultimus Holdings, though a budding group, has, in a short period of time, dexterously stridden its way into the business hall of fame. So, it comes as little surprise that of the 150 companies screened and selected by the BusinessDay Research and Intelligence Unit, in conjunction with external research analysts, that Ultimus Holdings ranked tops on the list of the 25 shortlisted recipients of the Next Bulls Awards.

Ultimus Holdings is a Pan-African investment company with the sole purpose of contributing to the sustainable development of African economies by committing to broad-based and long-term investments. The company specifically invests in sectors that demonstrates growth; leveraging their sector expertise in ensuring they become market leaders in all operational portfolios.

In line with their mantra, which is “making lives better”, their current investment portfolios cuts across construction, consumer & industrial goods, property development and healthcare.

Ultimus Holdings has birthed the following brands in the past three (3) years - The Classroom by Ultimus, Viarmor by Ultimus, Parla Di Lusso and Ultimus Construction.

Pulse Nigeria

Led by the Nigerian Business Tycoon and Philanthropist - Dr. Ifeanyi Odii, who is the President/CEO the company has steadily and consistently stayed focused to its drive to be a leading catalyst of the sustainable development of African economies, starting with their home country, Nigeria. They stand strong as a people-centric organization, fostering inclusiveness and encouraging initiative at all levels.

Congratulations are in other to the budding company and cheers to a future of many more wins!

More information can be found via their website – www.ultimusholdings.com