Ultimus Holdings Limited wins the 2021 NIVA Awards for touching lives through business

On Saturday, 24th April 2021, Ultimus Holdings was one of the recipients of the 2021 Next Bull Awards at the Nigeria Investors Value Awards (NIVA) organized by BusinessDay Newspaper and the Nigerian Stock Exchange which held at the Lagos Intercontinental Hotel.

L-R: Olusola Imoru – Head, Business & Architecture, Ultimus Construction. Chinedu Eboh – Group HR, Ultimus Holdings. Colette Amaeshi – Marketing & Communications Manager, Ultimuus Holdings. Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii – President/CEO, Ultimus Holdings. David Ewemie – Vice President, Ultimus Holdings. Elvis Krivokuca – Product Director, Viarmor by Ultimus
The Theme of this year’s NIVA Awards was “Bullish on a Recovery”. According to the Publisher, BusinessDay Newspaper – Frank Aigbogun; the theme was intentionally chosen to celebrate Nigerian owned businesses that have been resilient and bullish to recover despite the challenges that came with the global pandemic.

Ultimus Holdings, though a budding group, has, in a short period of time, dexterously stridden its way into the business hall of fame. So, it comes as little surprise that of the 150 companies screened and selected by the BusinessDay Research and Intelligence Unit, in conjunction with external research analysts, that Ultimus Holdings ranked tops on the list of the 25 shortlisted recipients of the Next Bulls Awards.

Ultimus Holdings is a Pan-African investment company with the sole purpose of contributing to the sustainable development of African economies by committing to broad-based and long-term investments. The company specifically invests in sectors that demonstrates growth; leveraging their sector expertise in ensuring they become market leaders in all operational portfolios.

In line with their mantra, which is “making lives better”, their current investment portfolios cuts across construction, consumer & industrial goods, property development and healthcare.

Ultimus Holdings has birthed the following brands in the past three (3) years - The Classroom by Ultimus, Viarmor by Ultimus, Parla Di Lusso and Ultimus Construction.

Led by the Nigerian Business Tycoon and Philanthropist - Dr. Ifeanyi Odii, who is the President/CEO the company has steadily and consistently stayed focused to its drive to be a leading catalyst of the sustainable development of African economies, starting with their home country, Nigeria. They stand strong as a people-centric organization, fostering inclusiveness and encouraging initiative at all levels.

Congratulations are in other to the budding company and cheers to a future of many more wins!

More information can be found via their website – www.ultimusholdings.com

