The best small-business apps for your phone in 2021

To help manage the day-to-day management of a company, many owners turn to their smartphones and the apps they provide to help with productivity, organisation and a whole host of other beneficial features many of the apps today offer.

There are many apps to choose from in what is a fairly saturated space, especially in the business world. Similarly, the gaming genre is offering a variety of games, from top online slots games from a New Zealand operator to creations like Fortnite and Among Us; the same comprehensive selection of apps for business is also emerging. Some apps are better than others, though, as is the case with most of the applications we can now access through AppStore or Google Play.

With a comprehensive selection of small-business apps available at the moment, here is a look at some of the best creations for you and your business.

Gusto

Perfect at making sure your company’s benefits, taxes, and payroll run more smoothly, Gusto has you covered on several important aspects of your business. The app also aims to handle new-hire reporting, all tax filings. It can email digital pay tubs to employees, alongside a whole host of other useful tools for any business owner to make the most of.

Quickbooks

Whether you’re keen to establish an online store or have a passion for fashion, Quickbooks is capable of making sure any business can stay in order. Excellent at giving owners a clear and concise overview of a company’s overall financial health, Quickbooks helps track sales and expenses, view financial statements, pay vendors and employees, help with tax, and a range of other useful features.

Freshbooks

One of the most popular business applications around at the moment, Freshbooks is ideal for freelancers or small business owners who need to track invoices and keep on top of any incomings and outgoings. The app is slick, easy to use and works on PCs, iOS and Android devices.

Wave

An accounting software platform, Wave is aimed at businesses or sole proprietors with nine or fewer members of staff. You can keep track of customer payments, manage all of your finances in one space thanks to the apps free personal finance software, track expenses, stay informed with all of your sales, and help create accounting reports.

Addappt

Communication is key when it comes to the running of any business or creating a healthy environment in an office setting. With Addappt, you can communicate with all of your employees easily thanks to its clever and easy to use design. You can create groups for meetings, send messages to specific employees, and manage your contacts ahead of a busy week.

RescueTime

A time management app, RescueTime makes sure you and your employees don’t waste too much time on applications and websites that aren’t related to your business and are causing a distraction. You can set alerts to notify you when you’ve spent too long on a certain activity and even block any websites that are causing issues.

Square

Some businesses rely on their mobile phone devices and small, portable card readers to receive payments. Square provides exactly that, with this point-of-sale app being able to sync with iOS and Android devices to help a business and its customers conduct transactions far more easily. Ideal for smaller companies like food trucks and beauty salons, Square is a hugely popular app at the moment.

Other helpful apps for business are Asana, Evernote, Trello, My Minutes, Pushover, Skype, WhatsApp, Dropbox and Zoom.