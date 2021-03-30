Chijioke Dozie is the Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Carbon, a leading online financial services platform. Previously, Dozie was an investor with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and started and led several companies across Africa.

Dozie holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, an MSc Finance from the University of Reading and a BA Economics from the University of East Anglia. He has been awarded as an Endeavor entrepreneur. Dozie’s experience spans across private equity, principal investing, venture capital, entrepreneurship and management.

Speaking on the appointment, Founder & Publisher of Pulse, Leonard Stiegeler said: "Pulse aims to scale its mission of information and engagement for its young audience across Africa - and we will innovate in media and marketing along the way. I could not imagine a better partner on our board than Chijioke Dozie to achieve these goals. Chijioke is an exceptional entrepreneur and innovative leader with vast experience in building and growing companies. I am looking forward to our continued collaboration."

Chijioke Dozie commented: "Accurate information and quality engagement are important aspects of young peoples' lives. Simultaneously, young people across Africa can deliver leap-frogging innovation in media, marketing and production - especially when they are enabled to do so. I am happy to be supporting Leonard and his team on their mission with Pulse."

In addition, Pulse has just made key leadership additions to its team in Nigeria, including Kanyinsola Aroyewun as Head of Marketing & Content Growth for Pulse, Chuey Chu as Head of Content Partnerships at Pulse Nigeria and Rose Umane, who joins as Head of Digital Strategy for Pulse Nigeria. These additions and appointments are part of the company’s aim to drive growth in various strategic areas:

Kanyinsola Aroyewun, Head of Marketing & Content Growth for Pulse

Kanyinsola Aroyewun joins Pulse from She Leads Africa, a digital media company with an African outlook, where she worked as Senior Digital Associate. Kanyinsola will work with the extensive Pulse content team and partners across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Senegal - to drive the growth of Pulse’s media platforms in all operative markets.

Rose Umane, Head of Digital Strategy for Pulse Nigeria.

Rose Umane joins the Pulse team from her previous role as Head of Digital Monetization and Partnerships at BellaNaija, a Nigerian digital media company. She brings her vast experience to the role of sales strategy - consulting the company’s corporate partners on best-practice media and marketing.

Chuey Chu, Head of Content Partnerships at Pulse Nigeria

Chuey Chu returns to Pulse after a highly successful previous stint with the team. He will lead Pulse Nigeria’s content partnership efforts, engaging influencers and contributors, distribution partners and other external partners. This is in line with Pulse’s aim to build a vibrant content and creator ecosystem around its channels.

Commenting on the new team additions in Nigeria, Moritz Boullenger, Managing Director of Pulse Nigeria remarked: “This is an exciting time for Pulse Nigeria and Pulse as a whole: we have made key additions to our marketing, content and sales teams and are positive about our direction. Together with our existing team members the new colleagues will drive innovation and growth in media and marketing for our users and partners.”

About Pulse

Pulse is Africa’s leading innovative media company.

It informs and engages Africa’s young audience - and provides expansive media reach and creative marketing solutions to its partners.

Pulse’s mass media platforms and social media channels reach millions of users monthly. Pulse TV is its innovative video producer, creating formats across all channels. The Pulse Network brings together top media assets & creators. Pulse Studio is its creative brand & content studio, supporting clients to express their own media vision. Pulse Marketing is its 360 degree digital marketing partner, providing comprehensive marketing solutions. Pulse Products is an offering to Pulse’s users that is enabled by its media brand, content and distribution.

*This is a featured post.