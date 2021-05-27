RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

One code for everything Glo!

*777# is the magic number, the universal code you need for everything related to your Glo line.

One code for everything Glo!.
Experience amazing things with this code.

For instance, you can buy, gift, share and manage your data, use eTopUp to recharge your account, enjoy amazing rewards and offers, manage tariff plans, borrow airtime and data, subscribe/unsubscribe to Value Added Services (VAS) and so much more...

No Internet access required to use this code and all its services. Best part is, it works on all device type.

Don’t snooze on this, dial *777# now to get started.

Find out more on: https://www.gloworld.com/ng/glo-777

Stay connected with Glo.

