Nigeria to begin processing of raw gold, others — Minister

According to him, adding value to the country’s mineral resources will go a long way in creating jobs and wealth for Nigerians.

He said six plants were being set up in the various regions to process mineral resources deposited in those regions.

"We have set out to do six regional projects and one of them is the gold souk in Kano, the North West region.

“Before now, our gold was being exported in its raw form for close to nothing to foreign counter for processing and we end up buying them expensively.

‘We have trained people who will make jewellery and they will be resident in the plant,” he said.

He said similar plants had been set up in the North East, Bauchi for processing kaolin, while in the North Central Kogi State was chosen for establishment of a gold smelting plant .

Adegbite also said in the South West, in Ibadan, gemstone plant had been established while in the South East, lead processing plant was established in Ebonyi.

The minister said in the South South region, barite processing plant had been established, adding that “Nigeria imports baryte to the tune of 300 million dollars every year.