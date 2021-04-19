NGX opens week upbeat with 0.10% growth

Specifically, the All-Share Index improved by 40.01 points or 0.10 per cent to close at 38,848.02 points from 38,808.01 posted on Friday.

Also, the market capitalisation which opened at N20.310 trillion grew by N20 billion or 0.10 per cent to close at N20.330 trillion.

The uptrend was also driven by price appreciation in medium and large capitalised stocks amongst which are UACN, Northern Nigeria Flour Mills, Guaranty Trust Bank, MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN) and FCMB Group.

Market was positive with 18 stocks gaining in contrast with 12 losers.

FCMB Group dominated the gainers' chart in percentage terms with 9.77 per cent to close at N2.92 per share.

NNFM and University Press followed with a gain 9.35 per cent each to close at N5.85 and N1.17 per share, respectively.

Honeywell Flour Mill rose by 9.24 per cent to close at N1.30, while Mutual Benefits Assurance appreciated by 8.82 per cent to close at 37k per share.

On the other hand, FTN Cocoa Processors led the losers' chart in percentage terms, dropping 10 per cent to close at 45k per share.

Unity Bank followed with 7.81 per cent, to close at 59k, while UACN Property Development Company shed 5.06 per cent to close at 75k per share.

Jaiz Bank shed 4.69 per cent to close at 61k, while Africa Prudential depreciated by 4.55 per cent to close at N5.25 per share.

Also, the total volume of trades increased by 93.8 per cent with an exchange of 508.64 million shares valued at N32.10 billion in 4,324 deals.

This was against a turnover of 262.51 million shares worth N2.44 billion exchanged in 3,528 deals on Friday.

Transactions in the shares of MTNN topped the activity chart with 181.73 million shares valued at N29.68 billion.

Fidelity Bank followed with 106.88 million shares worth N224.75 million, while FBN Holdings traded 35.02 million shares valued at N267.18 million.