ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

NGX ﻿equity market rebounds by 1.63%, investors gain ₦902bn

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adonri said that the performance of the market and its benchmark, the All-Share index at over 100,000 was quite unimaginable.

Trading activities on NGX close flat.
Trading activities on NGX close flat.

Recommended articles

Similarly, investors gained ₦902 billion or 1.63 per cent as the market capitalisation which opened at ₦55.357 trillion, closed at 56,259 trillion.

The Nigerian Exchange Ltd (NGX) All-Share Index also rose by 1,643.79 points or 1.63 per cent to settle at 102,802.25, compared with 101,158.46 recorded on Wednesday.

As a result, the Year-To-Date (YTD) return increased to 37.48 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the market breadth closed positive with 52 advancing stocks outnumbering 16 declining ones.

On the gainers’ table, Caverton, Chams Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) and Veritas Kapital Assurance led in percentage terms of 10 each to close at ₦1.87, ₦2.64, ₦40.70 and 66k per share respectively.

National Salt Company (NASCON), followed with a gain of 9.98 per cent to close at ₦67.75 per share respectively.

Conversely, Deap Capital Management and Trust (DeapCap) led the losers’ table by 9.88 per cent to close at 73k.

Computer Warehouse Group (CWG) trailed by 9.87 per cent to close at ₦6.85, RTBriscoe shed 9.86 per cent to close at 64k per share.

ADVERTISEMENT

University Press Plc lost 9.76 per cent to close at N3.33, while SUNU Assurances declined by 9.29 per cent to close at ₦1.66 per share.

Analysis of the market activities indicated that trade turnover settled lower than the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 45.96 per cent.

A total of 861 million shares valued at ₦12.16 billion were exchanged in 12,851 deals whereas 749.13 million shares valued at ₦22.49 billion were exchanged in 14,092 deals.

Meanwhile, Universal Insurance Plc led the volume chart with 113.76 million shares traded at ₦42.51 million, followed by Transcorp with 91.02 million shares worth ₦1.16 billion.

Zenith Bank sold 74.31 million shares at ₦2.76 billion, while United Bank of Africa(UBA) traded 69.18 million shares valued at ₦1.72 billion and Veritas Kapital Assurance sold 58.73 shares worth 35.95 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting, David Adonri, Vice Chairman, Highcap Securities Ltd., said that the performance of the market and its benchmark, the All-Share index at over 100,000 was quite unimaginable.

Adonri, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, stated that investors in the stock market had made a lot of profit, hence the recent sell-offs witnessed in the market.

According to him, any investor who has not taken his or her profit would have no one to blame.

“Many of the investors left now in the market are institutional investors who are investing for a very long time and are not bothered about the short-term volatility of the market."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NGX ﻿equity market rebounds by 1.63%, investors gain ₦902bn

NGX ﻿equity market rebounds by 1.63%, investors gain ₦902bn

KoinKoin and SR FINANZMANN close $2m funding round in boost to Corporate OTC business

KoinKoin and SR FINANZMANN close $2m funding round in boost to Corporate OTC business

Binatone’s 50th Anniversary in Africa Logo Unveil: 50 years commitment to Africa

Binatone’s 50th Anniversary in Africa Logo Unveil: 50 years commitment to Africa

7 reasons AfCFTA's Guided Trade Initiative (GTI) is a game changer for entrepreneurs - ALP NG & Co

7 reasons AfCFTA's Guided Trade Initiative (GTI) is a game changer for entrepreneurs - ALP NG & Co

From Local Roots to Global Reach: INFINOX connects traders with opportunity, success

From Local Roots to Global Reach: INFINOX connects traders with opportunity, success

GICL completes the rollout of 10,000km of fiber optic cables

GICL completes the rollout of 10,000km of fiber optic cables

Abuja BDC operators shut down operations over dollar scarcity

Abuja BDC operators shut down operations over dollar scarcity

NGX: Investors net worth decline by ₦1.07trn

NGX: Investors net worth decline by ₦1.07trn

FBN Holdings appoints Femi Otedola as new chairman

FBN Holdings appoints Femi Otedola as new chairman

Pulse Sports

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 African cities with the highest crime index at the start of 2024

10 African cities with the highest crime index at the start of 2024

Dangote outperforms Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and others as he crosses the $20 billion mark

Dangote outperforms Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and others as he crosses the $20 billion mark

10 African countries with the highest cost of living in 2024

10 African countries with the highest cost of living in 2024

10 African countries with the lowest cost of living in 2024

10 African countries with the lowest cost of living in 2024