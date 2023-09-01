Naira gains at investors, exporters window
The naira sold for as low as ₦720 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
Recommended articles
The naira gained by 2.93 per cent compared to the ₦762.71 it exchanged for the dollar on Thursday.
The open indicative rate closed at ₦775.17 to the dollar on Friday.
A spot exchange rate of ₦799.90 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦740.38.
ADVERTISEMENT
The naira sold for as low as ₦720 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of 85.79 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Friday.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Naira gains at investors, exporters window
US responds to controversial Sierra Leone election with visa restrictions
Providus Non-Oil Export Summit: Charting the path to thriving non-oil export sector in Nigeria
Tinubu’s reforms have so far harmed the Nigerian economy - experts say
CBN alerts banks as Turkish authorities confiscate fake $1bn en route Africa
10 African countries that consume the most alcohol
Exploring the Boons of Copy transactions for Novice traders
Moniepoint records $12bn monthly transaction value, expands services
Here’s the US funding program that has become a bone of contention in Kenya
Pulse Sports
Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day
Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day
Deadline day: Al-Ittihad test Liverpool’s resolve with ₦117 billion bid for Mohamed Salah
Deadline Day Deals: Man United AGREE fee for Amrabat, Liverpool REJECT Salah bid and all the latest DONE deals!
Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday
Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils
Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico
From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!
Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender
ADVERTISEMENT