Naira gains at investors, exporters window

News Agency Of Nigeria

The naira sold for as low as ₦720 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

The naira gained by 2.93 per cent compared to the ₦762.71 it exchanged for the dollar on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦775.17 to the dollar on Friday.

A spot exchange rate of ₦799.90 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦740.38.

A total of 85.79 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Friday.

