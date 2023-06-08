The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira drops after remaining stable for sometime

News Agency Of Nigeria

The naira sold for as low as 460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

Naira and Dollars
Naira and Dollars

Recommended articles

The local currency showed a 1.04 per cent decrease when compared with ₦464.67 it exchanged for the dollar on Wednesday.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦468.94 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of ₦476.50 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦469.50.

ADVERTISEMENT

The naira sold for as low as 460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of $74.18 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Telecoms contribute ₦2.5trn to Nigeria’s GDP in Q1 of 2023

Telecoms contribute ₦2.5trn to Nigeria’s GDP in Q1 of 2023

Naira drops after remaining stable for sometime

Naira drops after remaining stable for sometime

Israel to partner Nigeria in creating 1m jobs through digital economy

Israel to partner Nigeria in creating 1m jobs through digital economy

Nigeria and the Netherlands have expressed eagerness in doing business together

Nigeria and the Netherlands have expressed eagerness in doing business together

Tanzania allocates Sh10.48 Trillion ($4.4 billion) to tackle debt for 2022–2023

Tanzania allocates Sh10.48 Trillion ($4.4 billion) to tackle debt for 2022–2023

Online trading tips for beginners

Online trading tips for beginners

Sudan’s ongoing conflict is taking its toll on business relations with neighbors

Sudan’s ongoing conflict is taking its toll on business relations with neighbors

Legal action from Australia may threaten Cameroon-China joint project

Legal action from Australia may threaten Cameroon-China joint project

NIBSS reduces electronic transfer levy to ₦3.75 kobo

NIBSS reduces electronic transfer levy to ₦3.75 kobo

Pulse Sports

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

Explained: How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami in USA?

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

Chukwueze beats two Morocco stars and Ghanaian striker to LaLiga award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto speaking at the National Defence College in Karen, Nairobi on May 25, 2023

See the ambitious Sh1.4 trillion ($10 billion) project the president of Kenya is involved in

african foods face2face african

Top 10 African cities where it is cheap to get food

Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania's President, before a meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, not pictured, in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tanzania to grant special status to diaspora inhabitants by the end of 2023

Africa and the EU

Europe is aiming to replace Chinese commercial connections with African ones