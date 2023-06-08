Naira drops after remaining stable for sometime
The naira sold for as low as 460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
The local currency showed a 1.04 per cent decrease when compared with ₦464.67 it exchanged for the dollar on Wednesday.
The open indicative rate closed at ₦468.94 to the dollar on Thursday.
An exchange rate of ₦476.50 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦469.50.
A total of $74.18 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.
