Naira drops 6.83% at Investors, Exporters window

News Agency Of Nigeria

The naira sold for as low as ₦699.50 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

The Naira decreased by 6.83 per cent when compared with ₦742.93 for which it exchanged for the dollar on Tuesday.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦778.07 to the dollar on Wednesday.

A spot exchange rate of ₦853 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦793.70.

The naira sold for as low as ₦699.50 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 87.19 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Wednesday.

Naira drops 6.83% at Investors, Exporters window

