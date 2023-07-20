Naira drops 6.83% at Investors, Exporters window
The naira sold for as low as ₦699.50 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
Recommended articles
The Naira decreased by 6.83 per cent when compared with ₦742.93 for which it exchanged for the dollar on Tuesday.
The open indicative rate closed at ₦778.07 to the dollar on Wednesday.
A spot exchange rate of ₦853 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦793.70.
ADVERTISEMENT
The naira sold for as low as ₦699.50 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of 87.19 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Wednesday.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
How govt, investors can turn around Nigeria’s economy – Experts
Naira drops 6.83% at Investors, Exporters window
African countries struggling with skyrocketing fuel prices in 2023
Uganda records its largest investment in green oil field, earning Shs 5.57 trillion ($1.5 billion) in 2022
How to own your house with Leadway Pensure
Tanzania to pay $109.5 million for contract infringement, here’s the history of the case
FCCPC moves to tackle market associations over rising food cost
Heirs General, Life Assurance launch multiple digital channels
Operations for Elon Musk’s Starlink begin in Kenya, posing threat to Safaricom, others
Pulse Sports
Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU
Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener
Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum
Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation
Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far
VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US
Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media
Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay
Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter
ADVERTISEMENT