RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Over $300 million stolen by hackers as 4 Crypto firms suffer major attacks

Authors:

Solomon Ekanem

In the space of just about a month and a few days, four major cryptocurrency firms have been attacked and over $300 million lost as hackers succeeded in gaining access to thousands of crypto wallets.

Over $300 million stolen by hackers as 4 Crypto firms suffer major attacks
Over $300 million stolen by hackers as 4 Crypto firms suffer major attacks

With the crypto industry already unsettled with the complaints of un-stabilized prices, the recent commotion has displaced over 10,000 traders who trade under four different firms.

For Harmony, Nomad, Solana, and ZB Exchange, it has been one hell of a month as millions of dollars have been fleeced by the hackers who took advantage of a loophole in their block-chain to siphon crypto from traders’ wallets.

According to a block-chain analysis firm Elliptic, Solana had reported on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, that a total of 7,700 wallets had been breached with over $5.2 million stolen.

The stolen assets include Solana tokens and stable coins known and traded as USD.

While announcing the ugly development, the firm acknowledged that “an exploit allowed a malicious actor to drain funds from a number of wallets on Solana”.

Just two days before Solana’s revelation, another crypto firm, Nomad, had made similar complaints announcing that over $190 million had been drained from the company after a hacker got access to its system.

The attack on Nomad’s system was massive as the hacker left electronic imprints which allowed other hackers to use the code to continue the stealing spree on Nomad’s system.

Another firm, Harmony had also made the same disclosure as it announced that their system was infiltrated by hackers.

It made the announcement on Thursday, June 23, 2022, that hackers had gotten access to the Horizon bridge, the bridge to Harmony’s layer-1 block-chain where they carried out 11 transactions for various tokens amounting to approximately $100Million.

The disturbing number of hacks come amid earlier concerns about the quality of the two of four multisig (a digital wallet that operates with multi-signature addresses) that reportedly secures the bridge.

ZB Exchange, which claims to be “the world's most secure digital asset exchange,” received its share of attack as it announced a loss of $4.8Million due to hacks on its system.

Popular Block-chain investigator, PeckShield had made the revelation alleging that hackers might be responsible for the transfer of over 20 types of tokens off ZB’s system which include Tether (USDT), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Tesra (TSR).

Many users and crypto watchers had suspected the attack as ZB had made an announcement on Wednesday, the 3rd of August 2022, warning traders to suspend deposits and withdrawals.

The reason was stated as the “sudden failure of some core applications.”

According to a report by block-chain analytics firm, Chainalysis, there have been 13 separate token bridge hacks this year resulting in a loss of over $2 billion.

Over 69% of the hacks in 2022 have been a result of loopholes from cross-chain bridges.

Authors:

Solomon Ekanem

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: Best and worst dressed at the first Saturday night party

BBNaija 7: Best and worst dressed at the first Saturday night party

SHOCKING! Napoli President vows never to sign Africans again

SHOCKING! Napoli President vows never to sign Africans again

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu turns 46 [Photos]

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu turns 46 [Photos]

Super Eagles defender in line to be named club captain in Spain

Super Eagles defender in line to be named club captain in Spain

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]

Alex Iwobi Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Alex Iwobi Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Gunmen kill hotelier, LAUTECH student, motorcyclist after N5m ransom payment

Gunmen kill hotelier, LAUTECH student, motorcyclist after N5m ransom payment

INEC replies Davido for questioning delay of Adeleke's Certificate of Return

INEC replies Davido for questioning delay of Adeleke's Certificate of Return

I’m still paying the loan I took to marry my wife but she wants divorce -Man cries

I’m still paying the loan I took to marry my wife but she wants divorce -Man cries

Trending

Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami. [Twitter/@FMoCDENigeria]

Ogun will soon become Nigeria’s Silicon Valley - Isa Pantami

Hard times hit Nigerians as Kerosene price jumps to over N800 per litre, (TheNation)

Hard times hit Nigerians as Kerosene price jumps to over N800 per litre

The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Inuwa Abdullahi speaking at GAT Summit 2022 in Lagos. (Technext)

NITDA DG calls for collaboration between Govt and tech executives to create right regulations

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. (Daily Post)

Kogi governor bans use of facemasks and shuts down brothels