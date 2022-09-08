RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Nigeria’s oil output drops to record low

Solomon Ekanem

Recent reports have shown that the Nigerian oil industry recorded an oil time low in the quantity of its oil production as figures fell by 14.3 percent from 1.6 million barrels per day, Mbps recorded in H1 2021 to 1.4 Mbpd in H1 2022.

Nigeria's oil output drops to record low
Nigeria's oil output drops to record low

According to the Oil Production Status Report of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, when the oil production data report is compared Month-on-Month, MoM, the oil output further took a dip dive by 23 percent to 1.3 Mbps in June 2022, from 1.7 Mbps, recording in the preceding month, May 2022.

Recommended articles

When this report is measured in terms of the number of barrels lost, it showed a shortfall of 400,000 barrels per day, against the 1.88 Mbps output benchmark in the 2022 budget.

This development comes at a time when crude prices across the world are also falling to their record low as recent reports on the price of crude oil has shown that Nigeria's crude oil price has also taken a dip as it dropped by 5.01 per cent or $4.65 to close at $88.18/barrel.

This figure is the lowest ever witnessed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a worldwide activity which saw the price of crude crumble across the world.

Brent crude futures fell $1.35, or 1.5 percent, to $91.48 a barrel earlier, after slipping three percent in the previous session. The contract hit a session low of $91.35, the lowest since February 18, this year.

Nigeria's low oil output comes amid reports of oil theft, a move which was partially resolved with the FG's decision to award former Niger Delta warlord, Tompolo a contract to oversee the protection of oil facilities in some parts of the region.

This unchecked stealing of crude had led to the recent protest by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria on Wednesday, September 7 2022 as they threatened a showdown with the Federal Government over the massive oil thefts in the Niger Delta.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria’s oil output drops to record low

Nigeria’s oil output drops to record low

6 Nigerian tech companies attract over $161 million funding in Q2 2022

6 Nigerian tech companies attract over $161 million funding in Q2 2022

Top 5 Sub-Saharan African Countries with the richest mineral reserves outside of oil.

Top 5 Sub-Saharan African Countries with the richest mineral reserves outside of oil.

Nigeria’s oil production hits its lowest point so far at 972,394 barrels per day(BPD)

Nigeria’s oil production hits its lowest point so far at 972,394 barrels per day(BPD)

The top 5 nuances you need to know before you quit your job to be an entrepreneur

The top 5 nuances you need to know before you quit your job to be an entrepreneur

Nigerian firms dominate Google's multi-million dollar start-up funding 2 years in a row

Nigerian firms dominate Google's multi-million dollar start-up funding 2 years in a row

Tax Income from calls, SMS hits N127.03bn as agencies disagree on proposed 5% tax

Tax Income from calls, SMS hits N127.03bn as agencies disagree on proposed 5% tax

Naira loses again, exchanges at 436.50 to dollar

Naira loses again, exchanges at 436.50 to dollar

How Nigerian property developers are turning landlords into tenants

How Nigerian property developers are turning landlords into tenants

Trending

Oraimo Launches Exclusive Smart Charging Technology- AniFast Series

Oraimo launches exclusive smart charging technology - AniFast Series

New best app to sell gift cards in 2022

New best app to sell gift cards in 2022

NGX extends bullish run, gains N85bn.

NGX extends bullish run, gains N85bn

Binance concludes crypto meetups across southern Nigeria

Binance concludes crypto meetups across southern Nigeria