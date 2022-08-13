Flutterwave tackles unemployment with new Graduate Trainee Program

By exposing them to the Flutterwave solutions, products, network, and culture, trainees are given the opportunity to self-develop and expand their professional capabilities.

The program supports 200 graduates within Nigeria, who have been meticulously sorted from a pool of over 11,000 applicants since early July, 2022. This milestone is a major move for Flutterwave as they are successfully nurturing future industry leaders from universities all over Nigeria.

According to Mansi Babyloni, Chief People and Culture Officer,” For any organization, the recruitment strategy and lts success is dependent on getting the candidates needed. This is a testament to the company’s vision and what it stands for.”

She explains that ”flutterwave has been very fortunate in hiring extremely talented individuals, which makes me feel so proud of who we are, and the positive sentiment for the brand in the ecosystem.”

The campaign is Flutterwave’s pilot edition, with undisclosed plans on expansion to the rest of the continent. The program is expected to provide graduates with the knowledge, tools and experience by providing them with the opportunity to work alongside experts from various technical fields, while experiencing the professional work environment of a multinational organization. It presents itself as an impressive way for the new recruits to kickstart their young careers.

Although Flutterwave is a fintech company, the program makes provisions for trainees that might not be interested in the technical aspects of operations by creating two options in the form of its engineering and non-engineering tracks.

It promises for the duration of the program, a placement within one of the organization's departments, coupled by daily tasks and a periodic assessment to monitor the improvement of the recruits.

The program offers the graduate trainees’ benefits such as:

Monthly stipend for duration of the program, on the job training, exposure to the world of fintech, an opportunity to interact with big players of the industry, invaluable work experience; while also angling a chance at retention and placement within Flutterwave upon its completion for those who are able to display exceptional capabilities during their tenure.

About Flutterwave

Flutterwave is a fintech company that provides payment infrastructures for global merchants and payment service providers across the continent. The company offers payment technology and infrastructure that enables banks and global merchants to accept and process payments on web, mobiles, ATM, and POS. Flutterwave serves customers worldwide.

Flutterwave enables businesses across the world to expand their operations in Africa and other emerging markets through a platform that enables cross-border transactions via one API.

Since its inception in 2016, Flutterwave claims to have processed over 200 million transactions worth over $16 billion across 34 African countries.

_----_