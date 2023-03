According to the Chief Executive Officer of NCC, Prof Umar Danbata who was represented by the Director, of Licensing and Authorisation, Muhammed Babajika, the bulk of the complaints were noticed just after telecom customers made the migration to 4G/LTE technology.

Speaking further, Danbata noted that there has been an unusual spike in the number of consumers that have laid a complaint about experiencing an abnormal depletion of their data which has either been traced to data usage or consumption.

“This deliberation could therefore not have come at a more auspicious time, as Nigeria moves with the rest of the world towards 5G technology following the issuance of 3.5GHz spectrum licences to MTN Nigeria Communications Limited, MAFAB Communications Limited and Airtel Networks Limited.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is, therefore, important that we completely appreciate and understand the issues surrounding data depletion, its usage and consumption in the era of 4G technology before we fully commence 5G usage”. Prof Danbatta said.

Recall the commission had earlier debated the issue of data depletion in 2019 when consumers laid several complaints intimating the telecom regulating body to delve into the matter.

Danbatta had revealed the commission’s position during the monthly briefing on Short-Term Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) by agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications where he stated that the telecoms were not solely responsible for data depletion.

The NCC CEO had linked the issue of data depletion to the advancement in technology, which has led to the rise in applications, updates and services.