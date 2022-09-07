Construction giants, Julius Berger eye Nigeria's N14 billion cashew market

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Construction giants, Julius Berger eyes Nigeria's N14 billion cashew market

Solomon Ekanem

Foremost construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, JBN is set to grab a huge chunk of Nigeria's booming cashew industry with the inauguration of its mega cashew processing plant in Lagos.

Julius-Berger
Julius-Berger

In a recent statement signed by the company’s secretary, Cecilia Madueke, JBN is diversifying into agro-processing and has announced that the cashew processing plant will be inaugurated on September 10, 2022, in Lagos.

Recommended articles

The agro-processing factory, according to the company, aims to form the cornerstone of its diversification activities as the construction giant plans to move some of its assets to agriculture.

JBN’s decision to venture into cashew processing may be connected to the cashew industry's successful outing in recent times as the commodity forms a great source of FOREX due to its huge export potential.

The Nigerian cashew industry adds about N14 billion to the nation's economy via export activities according to a statement by Ojo Ajanaku, the chairman of the National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN).

Speaking further on the challenges currently facing the industry, Ajanaku revealed that the country is not currently processing the commodity thus the reason for its exports.

He said “We are not processing, but we are exporting raw cashew nuts, which gives us a lot of income when we talk about foreign earnings. This is second to sesame seed when you talk about foreign earning generations. We got about N14 billion in exports. We only had challenges in exporting during the time of Apapa gridlock.”

Ajanaku further added that the industry is currently processing about 350,000 metric tonnes of cashew per annum but can get it up to over one million metric tonnes in the next five years if the government and private organizations can invest in it.

With JBN’s investment in the sector, processing jobs which were exported to India, Vietnam, and other Asian countries will now remain in the country where about 400 Nigerians will be gainfully employed.

Solomon Ekanem

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here are the 7 worst-performing currencies in Africa in 2022

Here are the 7 worst-performing currencies in Africa in 2022

Construction giants, Julius Berger eye Nigeria's N14 billion cashew market

Construction giants, Julius Berger eye Nigeria's N14 billion cashew market

Internet subscriptions hit 152m as NCC reports 98.75m registered SIMS as unused

Internet subscriptions hit 152m as NCC reports 98.75m registered SIMS as unused

DStv-GOtv prices: MultiChoice ordered to produce 2021 financial report

DStv-GOtv prices: MultiChoice ordered to produce 2021 financial report

Sam Onyemelukwe appointed SVP, Global Business Development for TRACE

Sam Onyemelukwe appointed SVP, Global Business Development for TRACE

Headies: Award shows in Africa have experienced a decline in ratings and viewership over the years. Here's why

Headies: Award shows in Africa have experienced a decline in ratings and viewership over the years. Here's why

Top 5 thriving sectors and industries to invest in Africa as the population rate rises

Top 5 thriving sectors and industries to invest in Africa as the population rate rises

Dangote Cement rewards winners in Kano, Port Harcourt Benin and other cities

Dangote Cement rewards winners in Kano, Port Harcourt Benin and other cities

UBA rewards more customers in Bumper Savings Draw

UBA rewards more customers in Bumper Savings Draw

Trending

Oraimo Launches Exclusive Smart Charging Technology- AniFast Series

Oraimo launches exclusive smart charging technology - AniFast Series

NGX extends bullish run, gains N85bn.

NGX extends bullish run, gains N85bn

Binance concludes crypto meetups across southern Nigeria

Binance concludes crypto meetups across southern Nigeria

Dangote group

Dangote cuts sugar import by 40%, targets production of 430,000 tonnes per year